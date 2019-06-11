Aston Villa Raiding West Brom For Key Appointment

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa are raiding West Brom to appoint Mark Harrison, who has served as the Baggies' academy manager, according to the Daily Telegraph.



Harrison has been the West Brom academy boss for the last 13 years and he has played a key role in developing players for the first team squad.











However, it seems he is on his way out after spending over a decade with the Baggies and is poised for a key role at Villa Park.



It is claimed that Harrison will take a similar role at Bodymoor Heath, in a move which is a blow for West Brom and a boost for Aston Villa.





Harrison will be looking to work his magic with the youngsters at Aston Villa to push them towards the first team.







Aston Villa have earned their way back to the Premier League and are likely to invest into their first team squad to prepare the team for a season in the top flight.



However, the club are also looking to make changes behind the scenes and signing new academy boss was on their radar this summer.





It remains to be seen who West Brom bring in to replace Harrison in their academy.

