Besiktas Set To Renew Interest In Everton Star

Besiktas have not given up hope of landing Nikola Vlasic and are planning another meeting with Everton.



The Black Eagles are impressed with what they have seen of Vlasic, who spent last term on loan at CSKA Moscow, and are desperate to take him to Istanbul.











They are continuing their push for the Croatia international and, according to Turkish daily Takvim, are to hold talks with Everton in an attempt to get a deal over the line.



Vlasic is tipped to be interested in a move to Bestikas as he targets regular game time next season.





He put pen to paper to a five-year deal at Goodison Park when he joined from Hajduk Split in 2017.







But the Toffees opted to loan Vlasic out to CSKA Moscow last summer and it is unclear if he features in the club's plans for next term.



He helped CSKA Moscow to a finish of fourth in the Russian top flight last term, with Vlasic scoring five league goals and chipping in with five assists.





Besiktas meanwhile finished in third place in the Turkish Super Lig.



