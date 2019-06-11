Christian Eriksen To Jolt Real Madrid Into Decision On Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Christian Eriksen is set to jolt Real Madrid into action by considering listening to offers of a new contract from Tottenham Hotspur, it has been claimed.



The Denmark midfielder has a year left on his contract at Tottenham and recently admitted that he wants to experience a fresh challenge in his career.











Real Madrid have been interested in signing the Dane this summer, but the club hierarchy have so far failed to convince Zinedine Zidane to consider taking him to the Bernabeu.



The Frenchman wants his compatriot Paul Pogba at the club and prefers the Manchester United man to Eriksen.





Eriksen is still holding out hope of a move to the Spanish capital and according to Spanish daily AS, he is now likely to force Real Madrid into making a decision on whether to sign him or not.







It has been claimed the midfielder is prepared to listen to offers of a new deal from Tottenham, who are still hoping to hold on to him.



The Dane’s camp are hopeful that negotiations over a new deal with Spurs will force Real Madrid to make a concrete move for Eriksen regardless of their interest in Pogba.





Tottenham could be forced to sell Eriksen this summer if he refuses to sign a new contract.

