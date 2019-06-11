Claim From Italy: Chelsea Star Open To Juventus Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri has given his nod of approval to a potential move to Juventus during the summer transfer window.



The Italy defender started last season as a bit part player at Chelsea but ended the campaign strongly after displacing Marcos Alonso from the starting eleven.













With Maurizio Sarri likely to become the next Juventus coach, the full-back’s future has also come under the scanner in the ongoing summer transfer window.



Juventus are interested in getting their hands on the former Roma man and Sarri also wants to take the defender with him to the Italian champions.





And according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Emerson has said yes to a potential move to Juventus and is now waiting for the two clubs to work out an agreement.







Juventus have been in touch with Chelsea and have discussed the possibility of taking the defender back to Italy this summer.



However, Chelsea are expected to resist selling Emerson as they are currently under a transfer ban and will not be able to bring in a replacement.





The Blues have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but as things stand, they will not be able to sign players this summer.

