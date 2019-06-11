XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/06/2019 - 16:27 BST

Claim From Italy: Chelsea Star Open To Juventus Switch

 




Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri has given his nod of approval to a potential move to Juventus during the summer transfer window.

The Italy defender started last season as a bit part player at Chelsea but ended the campaign strongly after displacing Marcos Alonso from the starting eleven.  


 



With Maurizio Sarri likely to become the next Juventus coach, the full-back’s future has also come under the scanner in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Juventus are interested in getting their hands on the former Roma man and Sarri also wants to take the defender with him to the Italian champions.
 


And according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Emerson has said yes to a potential move to Juventus and is now waiting for the two clubs to work out an agreement.



Juventus have been in touch with Chelsea and have discussed the possibility of taking the defender back to Italy this summer.

However, Chelsea are expected to resist selling Emerson as they are currently under a transfer ban and will not be able to bring in a replacement.
 


The Blues have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but as things stand, they will not be able to sign players this summer.   
 