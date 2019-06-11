Claim From Italy: Tottenham Only Side So Far To Show Genuine Interest In Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are the only side to have shown concrete interest in Inter winger Ivan Perisic this summer, lodging an enquiry, and the player's future is in the hands of new coach Antonio Conte.



The 30-year-old was keen on making the switch to England amidst interest from Arsenal in January, but a move failed to materialise after the Gunners failed to reach an agreement with Inter.











As such, Perisic was forced to remain in Italy and played an integral role in helping Inter secure Champions League qualification for next season.



Despite failing to snare him away from Milan in January, both Arsenal and Tottenham have been linked with keeping a close eye on developments at the San Siro since then.





However, the failure to secure Champions League football has severely restricted Arsenal’s transfer market activity, as they aim to prepare for the upcoming season.







And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Tottenham are the only side to show genuine interest in Perisic, with an enquiry made.



It is claimed that Perisic’s future with Inter will depend on the newly-appointed Conte’s decision on whether or not to retain him for another year.





Inter believe Perisic is worth around €40m now, due to his age.



The Croatian directly contributed to 17 goals in all competitions for Inter this term.



He has a contract with the Italian giants that expires in the summer of 2022.

