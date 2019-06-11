Crystal Palace Identify Tottenham Target As Man To Replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace have made Tottenham Hotspur target Max Aarons their number one choice to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to Sky Sports News.



Wan-Bissaka has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United, but the Red Devils have yet to see a bid for the full-back accepted by the Eagles.











But Crystal Palace are making plans in the event that they do let the defender head to Old Trafford and have zeroed in on who they would want to place him.



That man is Norwich defender Aarons, who played a key role in the Canaries' promotion-winning campaign in the recently concluded season.





Aarons however has interest from both Tottenham and RB Leipzig, meaning Crystal Palace would likely have to work hard to get their man.







The 19-year-old came through the youth ranks at Norwich after switching from Luton Town and has been capped by England at Under-19 level.



Norwich will not be keen on losing Aarons after winning promotion to the top flight, but could find a Crystal Palace flush with cash hard to resist.





It remains to be seen if Tottenham, who are looking to revamp their full-back options, jump into the chase for Aarons.



