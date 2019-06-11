Galatasaray Closing In On Everton Star But Facing Disappointment On Key Desire

Follow @insidefutbol





Galatasaray are closing in on the signature of Henry Onyekuru on loan from Everton, but the Toffees will not agree to a purchase option.



Onyekuru spent the recently concluded season on loan in Istanbul at Galatasaray and made an impact, leading to the Turkish giants wanting to keep hold of him.











The attacker is ready to stay at the club and Galatasaray have been involved in discussions with Everton over a new loan deal.



According to Turkish daily Takvim, Everton have signed off on a new loan for Onyekuru in Turkey, but they do not want to put a purchase option in the agreement.





Galatasaray have been hoping to have a purchase option included in the agreement, however they look set to come up short.







The odds are firmly in favour of the attacker returning to Galatasaray on a straight season-long loan deal.



Onyekuru made 44 appearances over the course of the campaign for Cimbom, scoring 16 goals.





His deal at Goodison Park runs until the summer of 2022.



