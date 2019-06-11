XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

11/06/2019 - 16:40 BST

He’s Everything Rangers – Gers Star On Two Dream Midfield Partners

 




Rangers star Ross McCrorie has revealed the two Gers players he would like to partner in midfield, if he had the chance.

The 21-year-old enjoyed regular first team football at Ibrox this term, after making an impression under the guidance of Steven Gerrard.

 



McCrorie, who spent the second half of last season out on loan, went on to make 31 appearances in all competitions this term, as Rangers finished second in the Scottish Premiership.

And McCrorie has revealed the two Rangers players he would like to partner in midfield, if he had the chance to do so.
 


The Rangers academy graduate named club legend Barry Ferguson as his first pick, while he named another accomplished midfielder at Ibrox in Steven Davis as his other choice.



“Barry Ferguson would be one [player I would like to partner in midfield]”, McCrorie said in a Twitter Q&A.

“He is everything that represents Rangers. Great leader and great player.
 


“Steven Davis too and I’ve played alongside him to see his quality.”

McCrorie also admitted that both Kyle Lafferty and Scott Arfield are two of the funniest within the dressing room at Ibrox.

“Kyle Lafferty is one of the funniest guys in the squad.

"Scotty Arfield is up there too”, he added.

Rangers will head back to start preparing for pre-season later this month.
 