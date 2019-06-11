XRegister
06 October 2018

11/06/2019 - 11:32 BST

I Might Not Leave – Tottenham and Manchester United Target Bruno Fernandes

 




Bruno Fernandes, who is on Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United's radar, has admitted it remains possible he will stay at Sporting Lisbon.

The Portuguese midfielder is a wanted man in the summer transfer window, after catching the eye with his performances for Sporting Lisbon this season.  

 



Fernandes directly contributed to 40 goals in all competitions, as he netted 32 times and registered 18 assists for his team-mates during the 2018/19 campaign.

His exploits have not gone unnoticed and he has interest from both Tottenham and Manchester United this summer. 
 


And in the wake of the rumours linking him with a move to the Premier League, Fernandes has indicated he will not push his way out of Sporting Lisbon and could even stay.



However, the 24-year-old conceded he has always wanted to play in England and revealed he has a liking for the teams that compete in the top flight.

“Of course it is possible to stay at Sporting, I feel good at the club and I never said that I wanted to leave”, Fernandes told Portuguese radio station Radio Renascenca.
 


“There are dreams that I would like to fulfil.

"I would love to play in England.

"It's a league I have always loved, always enjoyed.

"Not because now we are talking about these teams, I have always liked them.”

Following his international duty in the UEFA Nations League, Fernandes has now headed off on holiday.

All eyes continue to be on where the midfielder will be playing his football next season.  
 