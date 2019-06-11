I’ve Improved Physically – Rangers Star Happy To Learn From Best

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers academy graduate Ross McCrorie has revealed he has improved physically as a player after learning from the best in Steven Gerrard at Ibrox this season.



Gerrard, who was appointed as manager at Rangers last summer, took over responsibility for managing McCrorie's emergence as a Gers regular.











And although the Gers failed to win silverware this term, they have shown positive signs that prove the club are on the right path under Gerrard.



McCrorie enjoyed regular first team football with Rangers this season and feels he has improved under the guidance of Gerrard and the other coaching staff at Ibrox.





The 21-year-old revealed it is great to be playing for Gerrard, who was one of his idols while growing up as a young footballer in Glasgow.







McCrorie also believes he has improved the physical side of his game under the tutelage of Gerrard and his backroom staff, as he is learning the trade from the best in the business.



“It is great because he was one of my idols when I was younger”, McCrorie said in a Twitter Q&A.





“Basically I am learning from the best.



“I would say I have improved physically [after working under the new coaching staff led by Gerrard].



“I was always at a high level anyway, but this is another step up.”



McCrorie has a contract with Rangers that runs until 2022 and will be hoping to kick on once again in pre-season.

