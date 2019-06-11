Keep Going Mate – Rangers Coach Sends Good Wishes To Torino Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers first team coach Michael Beale has wished luck to Ola Aina after he completed a permanent move from Chelsea to Torino.



Aina had been on loan at the Serie A club and made an impression, convincing Torino to sign him from Chelsea for a fee of £9m.











Beale, who is on Gerrard's staff at Ibrox, worked with Aina in the youth set-up at Chelsea and is delighted to see the wing-back making his way in the game.



The Rangers first team coach wrote on Twitter: "Huge good luck Ola Aina on your permanent move to Torino.





"So pleased to see that you have settled in Italy and [are] doing so well. Keep going mate!" he added.







Aina, who featured on a regular basis at Torino over the course of the recently concluded season, helped the Turin-based club to a finish of seventh, just shy of a Europa League spot.



He had a spell away from Chelsea on loan at Championship side Hull City in the 2017/18 campaign.





Aina represented England at various youth levels, but has chosen to play his senior international football for Nigeria.



