XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/06/2019 - 18:21 BST

Keep Going Mate – Rangers Coach Sends Good Wishes To Torino Star

 




Rangers first team coach Michael Beale has wished luck to Ola Aina after he completed a permanent move from Chelsea to Torino.

Aina had been on loan at the Serie A club and made an impression, convincing Torino to sign him from Chelsea for a fee of £9m.

 



Beale, who is on Gerrard's staff at Ibrox, worked with Aina in the youth set-up at Chelsea and is delighted to see the wing-back making his way in the game.

The Rangers first team coach wrote on Twitter: "Huge good luck Ola Aina on your permanent move to Torino.
 


"So pleased to see that you have settled in Italy and [are] doing so well. Keep going mate!" he added.



Aina, who featured on a regular basis at Torino over the course of the recently concluded season, helped the Turin-based club to a finish of seventh, just shy of a Europa League spot.

He had a spell away from Chelsea on loan at Championship side Hull City in the 2017/18 campaign.
 


Aina represented England at various youth levels, but has chosen to play his senior international football for Nigeria.

 