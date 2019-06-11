Leroy Sane Shrugs Off Bayern Munich Questions

Follow @insidefutbol





Leroy Sane has refused to be drawn on the possibility of a summer move from Manchester City to Bayern Munich.



The Bavarians are keen to make sure they land Sane as they refresh their wing options, but Manchester City are in no mood to let the Germany international depart cheaply.











It is unclear if a deal is on the cards but Sane has refused to shed any light on the situation and insists he is heading off on holiday, with no interest in adding to the speculation about a return to Germany.



"I'm going on vacation now", he was quoted as saying by German magazine Sport Bild.





"Everything else will be seen. That's it with the questions about Bayern", the winger added.







Manchester City have been mooted as wanting to lock Sane down to a new contract, with the 23-year-old's deal only having another two years left to run.



He was handed 47 outings across all competitions by Pep Guardiola over the course of the recently concluded season.





Sane has significant Bundesliga experience, gained at Schalke, and has played 47 games in the German top flight.



