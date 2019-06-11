XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/06/2019 - 12:42 BST

Liverpool and West Ham Hold Advantage Over Marseille In Attacker Chase

 




Liverpool and West Ham United hold a significant advantage over Marseille in the chase for FC Porto striker Moussa Marega.

The marksman has impressed thoroughly for Porto in recent seasons, since returning from a loan spell with Vitoria Guimaraes in the summer of 2017.  

 



Marega continued his impressive goalscoring record this season, and finished the campaign with 21 goals in all competitions, including six in the Champions League.

As such, the 28-year-old has emerged as a target for several clubs during the summer transfer window.
 


New Marseille boss Andre Villas-Boas is a big fan of the player and wants to see him playing his trade in France next season.



However, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, it is Liverpool and West Ham who hold the advantage in the chase for Marega.

Marseille are struggling to meet Porto's €30m asking price for the attacker, something which would not be a problem for the Premier League pair.
 


The French giants are currently focused on getting high earners off the books and may have to wait before being able to move for Marega.

Marega is set to captain Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt later this month.

He has a contract with Porto that runs until the summer of 2021.   
 