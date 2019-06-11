Liverpool Close To Locking Down 25-Year-Old On New Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool are close to locking down midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on a new contract, according to Sky Sports News.



Oxlade-Chamberlain recovered from a serious injury to feature for Liverpool in the final stage of the campaign and he was on the bench in the Champions League final.











Liverpool view Oxlade-Chamberlain, 25, as a key man going forward and want to secure his future at Anfield.



The new deal is set to keep Oxlade-Chamberlain at the club until the summer of 2023 and Liverpool are claimed to be close to getting it over the line.





The news would be a boost for Jurgen Klopp as he looks to retain the key members of his squad heading into next term.







The 25-year-old made two appearances in the Premier League last term over the course of an injury hit campaign.



His current contract at Anfield runs until 2022, meaning the new deal would take it on by an extra year.





In total, since joining Liverpool from Arsenal, Oxlade-Chamberlain has made 44 appearances for the Reds.



