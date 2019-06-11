Lucas Torriera Attracts Interest From Serie A Giants

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are mulling a move to bring Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira back to Italy in the summer transfer window, it has been claimed.



The Uruguayan midfielder enjoyed a productive debut season with Arsenal this term, after joining the Gunners from Sampdoria last summer.













Torreira quickly established himself as a vital cog within Unai Emery’s first team set-up and went on to make 50 appearances in all competitions for the north Londoners.



And despite failing to help Arsenal clinch qualification for the Champions League next season, Torreira was one of the Gunners’ standout performers in what worked out as a disappointing campaign.





As such, AC Milan are mulling a move to bring him back to Serie A this summer, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.







It is claimed the Rossoneri view him as the ideal candidate to bolster their midfield and the imminent appointment of Marco Giampolo as coach could also have an impact in the saga.



However, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal are open to the idea of cashing in on Torreira, who remains an integral member of the squad at the Emirates.





The 23-year-old also has a contract with Arsenal that only expires in the summer of 2023.



And Torreira has yet to give an indication that he would like to move back to Italy.



He has earned 16 caps at senior level for Uruguay.

