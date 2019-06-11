Mainz Look To Lock Down Newcastle Target, In Contract Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





The representatives of Newcastle United target Jean-Philippe Mateta have been in talks with Mainz over a new contract.



The 21-year-old hitman had an excellent first season in Germany, scoring 14 goals in the Bundesliga following a move from Lyon last summer.











The striker’s exploits have been picked up by several clubs and he has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga outfit during the ongoing transfer window.



Marseille and Monaco are believed to be interested in taking Mateta back to France and there are also suggestions that Newcastle are keen on adding him to the ranks.





But according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, the player is likely to stay at Mainz and his representatives have been in negotiations with the German club over an improved contract.







The Bundesliga outfit have taken note of the interest in Mateta and are prepared to offer him improved terms in order to hold on to his attacking talents.



The talks between his agents and Mainz have been positive and they are optimistic of working out an agreement for Mateta to sign a new deal.





And it seems despite interest from France and England, the striker is likely to spend next season in Germany.

