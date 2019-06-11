Napoli In Talks To Land Tottenham Hotspur Linked Eljif Elmas

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli have continued to hold talks for Tottenham Hotspur midfield target Eljif Elmas, but are facing stiff competition for his signature.



The 19-year-old Fenerbahce midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from the Turkish giants during the summer transfer window.











The teenage midfielder has been on the radar of several top clubs in Europe, with Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham linked as suitors.



But Napoli are the ones who are doing all the running for Elmas at the moment and, according to Sky Italia, they have been in talks to land the young midfielder this summer.





However, the Serie A giants are not the only ones after him as there are other top sides who are keen to get their hands on him.







Napoli are also facing competition from Inter, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, who are also interested in snaring Elmas away from Fenerbahce.



The player is valued in the range of €10m to €15m, but Napoli are unlikely to put in a concrete offer before they sell a player this summer.





It remains to be seen whether Tottenham try to take advantage of the situation and put in an offer for Elmas soon.

