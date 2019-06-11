Peterborough Supremo Comments On Talk of Deal For Rangers Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has dismissed any suggestion his side could be set to complete a deal for Rangers target George Edmundson.



The 21-year-old has been linked with a move away from Boundary Park this summer, following his impressive performances for the Latics in League Two during the recently concluded season.













Despite it being only his first full season at senior level with Oldham, Edmundson notched up 54 appearances in all competitions and was named in the Team of the Season in League Two.



As such, the Englishman has attracted the interest of several clubs in England, along with Rangers, who have already seen two of their opening offers rejected by Oldham.





And in the wake of the rumours linking Edmundson with an exit from his boyhood club, MacAnthony has ruled out talk of Peterborough securing a deal for the defender.







The Posh chairman insists that his club are currently not working on any deals.



“I’m now on holiday for a couple of weeks. No truth in any rumour”, MacAnthony wrote on Twitter, when asked about Edmundson.





“No deals ongoing for a little while."



Oldham are believed to be holding out for a fee of £1m to cash on Edmundson during the summer transfer window.



Rangers' second bid for Edmundson was £600,000 and it remains to be seen if they will go higher.

