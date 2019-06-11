Rafael Benitez To Chelsea Talk Played Down

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea have no interest in bringing in Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez as their new manager, according to the Daily Telegraph.



Maurizio Sarri has told Chelsea that he wants to leave after spending just one season in England and is close to joining Juventus this summer.











Sarri’s representatives have been negotiating his release from Chelsea and he was expected to become the next Juventus boss at the start of the week.



But the needle on it has not moved and there are suggestions Chelsea are keen to tie down a new manager on a contract before announcing Sarri’s departure.





There are claims in Italy that the Blues are in talks to sign Benitez, who is out of contract at Newcastle by the end of the current month.







But it has now been suggested there is no truth to the suggestions and Chelsea are not interested in taking the Spaniard to Stamford Bridge.



He won the Europa League during a short stint as Chelsea interim boss in the 2012/13 season but was an unpopular figure amongst the fans because of his past as Liverpool boss.





And it seems Chelsea are unlikely to antagonise the fans again by bringing Benitez back to west London.

