06 October 2018

26 August 2018

11/06/2019 - 10:54 BST

Rennes Set Asking Price For Winger Amid Arsenal and Watford Interest

 




Rennes will demand at least €35m to cash in on Arsenal and Watford target Ismaila Sarr this summer, it has been claimed.

The Senegalese winger has enjoyed an impressive season with Rennes this term, after netting 13 goals and registering 11 assists across all competitions for the Ligue 1 club.  

 



As such, he has been linked with a move away from Rennes in the summer transfer window, ahead of the upcoming season.

Unai Emery has identified him as an option to strengthen Arsenal this summer, while Watford are also in the chase to snare him away from France.
 


And according to French magazine France Football, Rennes will demand at least €35m to cash in on Sarr before the end of the summer transfer window.



It is claimed that Sarr has attracted interest from Spain as well, while Rennes have already rejected a bid from Watford in the Hornets’ attempt to take him to the Premier League.

Despite their liking for the winger, Arsenal have yet to make an official approach to land him during the close season.
 


But the Gunners will now have a clear indication of how much they need to spend in order to secure a deal for Sarr.

The 21-year-old could add to the 21 caps earned at senior level for Senegal during the Africa Cup of Nations this month.

Sarr has a contract with Rennes that expires in the summer of 2021.   
 