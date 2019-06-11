West Brom Close On Slaven Bilic, Salary Issue All But Resolved

Follow @insidefutbol





West Brom are closing in on Slaven Bilic as their new manager after reaching broad agreement on his salary, according to Sky Sports News.



The Baggies have been holding talks with the former West Ham boss as they look to make him the new man in charge at the Hawthorns.











There had been substantial distance between the salary Bilic wanted and the amount West Brom wanted to pay, but it is claimed there is now broad agreement.



West Brom have also hammered out a number of other details with Bilic and are now close to making him their new boss.





The Baggies will be keen to get Bilic on board as soon as possible as they plan for another season of Championship football and a tilt at promotion.







Bilic was in charge of West Ham between 2015 and 2017, while his last job in management was in the Middle East with Al-Ittihad.



West Brom finished fourth in the Championship this season and missed out in the playoffs.





The Baggies are set to start the new campaign as one of the favourites to win promotion to the Premier League.



