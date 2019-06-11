West Ham Director of Football Driving Hammers’ Pursuit of La Liga Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham director of football Mario Husillos is playing a key role in the club’s pursuit of Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals this summer, according to the Guardian.



Fornals has been identified by the Hammers as a potential recruit and the club have been in discussions with Villarreal to secure his signature ahead of next season.











West Ham have reportedly tabled a bid of around €27m and are expected to strike an agreement with the Spanish club soon for the midfielder’s signature.



Fornals is a player both known to Manuel Pellegrini and Husillos as he was signed from Castellon’s academy by Malaga when the duo were in charge at the Rosaleda Stadium.





And it has been claimed the West Ham director of football has been the driving force behind the club’s interest in getting their hands on the now Villarreal midfielder.







The West Ham deal-maker has been keeping tabs on the Spaniard’s development and has moved the club towards pursuing him this summer.



Husillos has been playing a key role in West Ham’s recruitment since his arrival and the club are tipped to be working on five to six targets at the moment.





The Spaniard and his team are hoping for breakthroughs in negotiations in the next seven to ten days.

