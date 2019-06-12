AC Milan Make Enquiry About Player Arsenal Have First Refusal On

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan have lodged an enquiry for Empoli midfielder Ismael Bennacer, a player Arsenal retain first refusal on.



The 21-year-old made the switch to England in 2015, when he joined the youth ranks at Arsenal from French side AC Arles.











However, Bennacer failed to make his senior debut for the Gunners and eventually moved to Empoli in the summer of 2017, after two years in north London.



The Gunners managed to include a first refusal option on a future deal for Bennacer as part of the agreement that took the midfielder to Empoli.





Despite struggling to make the cut at Arsenal, Bennacer has impressed with Empoli this season, after playing a part in all but one league game for the Italian club.







As such, Bennacer has piqued the interest of several clubs, who will need Arsenal to not use their option to sign the player, in the summer transfer window.



According to Italian daily La Nazione, AC Milan are the latest entrants into the hotly-contested chase for Bennacer this summer.





It is claimed the Rossoneri have lodged an enquiry for the player, as they aim to snare him away from Empoli during the close season.



But any deal would depend on Arsenal and the first refusal option they reserve for Bennacer.



All of Lyon, Napoli and Roma have also been admirers of Bennacer in the transfer window.

