AC Milan Yet To Open Talks With Liverpool Over Dejan Lovren

AC Milan have not yet opened talks with Liverpool over signing Dejan Lovren, but a move for the centre-back is possible.



The Rossoneri are assessing various centre-back options and have been linked with a number of players, including Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen.











Lovren is also on AC Milan's radar and the defender could leave Liverpool this summer.



But according to Sky Italia, despite holding a serious interest in the Croatia centre-back, AC Milan have not yet opened talks with Liverpool about signing him.





Nevertheless, it is claimed that if AC Milan do actively chase Lovren then there is every chance they could tempt the player to the San Siro.







Lovren won the Champions League with Liverpool this season, but has been forced to fight it out with Joel Matip and Joe Gomez for the right to play alongside Virgil van Dijk at the back.



And the defender could appreciate a new challenge in Serie A at AC Milan.





Lovren, who is due to turn 30 years old next month, joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2014.



