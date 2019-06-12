XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

12/06/2019 - 10:27 BST

Antonio Conte Gives Blessing To Mateo Kovacic Chase

 




Antonio Conte has approved Inter's pursuit of Real Madrid midfielder Matteo Kovacic, who spent last season on loan at Chelsea.

The Croatian midfielder joined Chelsea last year on loan from Real Madrid and impressed during his season-long stay at Stamford Bridge.  

 



Chelsea could sign Kovacic despite being under a transfer ban, but without a purchase option agreed with Real Madrid they risk losing the player.

Inter have swooped in to try and re-sign their former player and they have reportedly been in talks with Real Madrid to take Kovacic back to the San Siro this summer.
 


And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, new Inter coach Conte has blessed the club’s attempts to sign the Croatia international ahead of next season.



The former Chelsea boss wants to strengthen the Inter midfield this summer and the club are the favourites to land Nicolo Barella from Cagliari.

However, Inter want more than one new face in the middle of the park and Kovacic has emerged as a key target for the club.
 


The midfielder is not part of Real Madrid’s plans moving forward and is said to be prepared to return to Inter this summer.   
 