Arsenal and Tottenham Suffer Blow In Lorenzo Pellegrini Chase

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are set for disappointment in their chase of Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini.



The 22-year-old has a €30m release clause attached to his current contract at Roma and it can be triggered over two instalments of €15m each, something which has made him an attractive target.











Both Arsenal and Tottenham have been in touch with Pellegrini’s agent over the possibility of snaring him away from the Stadio Olimpico this summer.



However, Roma have already extended their efforts to retain Pellegrini's services by offering him a new contract that would remove the release clause attached to the current deal.





And according to Italian daily Il Tempo, in a boost for Roma and a blow to Arsenal and Tottenham, Pellegrini does not want to leave the Giallorossi this summer.







The Italian midfielder does not want to part ways with Roma, as they aim to offer him the vice-captain role under newly-appointed coach Paulo Fonseca.



In addition to the interest from Arsenal and Spurs, both AC Milan and Inter were also keen on the possibility of landing Pellegrini in the summer transfer window.





But Pellegrini is happy at Roma and sees no reason to quit the club.



The Italian’s current deal with Roma expires only in 2022.

