XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/06/2019 - 23:38 BST

Arsenal and Tottenham Suffer Blow In Lorenzo Pellegrini Chase

 




Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are set for disappointment in their chase of Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini.

The 22-year-old has a €30m release clause attached to his current contract at Roma and it can be triggered over two instalments of €15m each, something which has made him an attractive target.  

 



Both Arsenal and Tottenham have been in touch with Pellegrini’s agent over the possibility of snaring him away from the Stadio Olimpico this summer.

However, Roma have already extended their efforts to retain Pellegrini's services by offering him a new contract that would remove the release clause attached to the current deal.
 


And according to Italian daily Il Tempo, in a boost for Roma and a blow to Arsenal and Tottenham, Pellegrini does not want to leave the Giallorossi this summer.



The Italian midfielder does not want to part ways with Roma, as they aim to offer him the vice-captain role under newly-appointed coach Paulo Fonseca.

In addition to the interest from Arsenal and Spurs, both AC Milan and Inter were also keen on the possibility of landing Pellegrini in the summer transfer window.
 


But Pellegrini is happy at Roma and sees no reason to quit the club.

The Italian’s current deal with Roma expires only in 2022.
 