XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/06/2019 - 21:25 BST

Arsenal Making Steady Progress In Swoop For Teenage Defender

 




Arsenal are continuing to make progress on a swoop for highly-rated Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba, who has also been linked with Southampton, Watford and Manchester United.

Saliba has been tipped for big things and the teenager made 16 appearances in Ligue 1 this season as Les Verts eased him into the first team.

 



Saint-Etienne are not opposed to selling Saliba, as long as they receive a big transfer fee, while they also favour being able to take him on loan for the forthcoming campaign.

Arsenal are keen, while Watford, Southampton and Manchester United are also alive to the 18-year-old's potential.
 


The Gunners are the side putting in major legwork into a deal and, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, the talks are progressing.



It is claimed that Arsenal may be able to finalise the signing of Saliba within the coming weeks.

Saint-Etienne continue to favour taking Saliba back on a season-long loan as part of the deal, viewing it as the perfect outcome.
 


It remains to be seen if Saliba's other suitors will look to try and jump in to hijack Arsenal's swoop for the centre-back.

 