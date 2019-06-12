Arsenal Making Steady Progress In Swoop For Teenage Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal are continuing to make progress on a swoop for highly-rated Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba, who has also been linked with Southampton, Watford and Manchester United.



Saliba has been tipped for big things and the teenager made 16 appearances in Ligue 1 this season as Les Verts eased him into the first team.











Saint-Etienne are not opposed to selling Saliba, as long as they receive a big transfer fee, while they also favour being able to take him on loan for the forthcoming campaign.



Arsenal are keen, while Watford, Southampton and Manchester United are also alive to the 18-year-old's potential.





The Gunners are the side putting in major legwork into a deal and, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, the talks are progressing.







It is claimed that Arsenal may be able to finalise the signing of Saliba within the coming weeks.



Saint-Etienne continue to favour taking Saliba back on a season-long loan as part of the deal, viewing it as the perfect outcome.





It remains to be seen if Saliba's other suitors will look to try and jump in to hijack Arsenal's swoop for the centre-back.



