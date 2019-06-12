Arsenal Yet To Make Offer For Dennis Praet

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal have yet to make an offer to Sampdoria for Dennis Praet, despite being linked with wanting the midfielder and his team-mate Joachim Andersen.



The Belgian has been a consistent performer for Sampdoria under the guidance of Marco Giampaolo, since making the switch to Italy from Anderlecht in 2016.











Praet went on to make 37 appearances in all competitions for Sampdoria during the recently concluded season and has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.



Arsenal have been mooted as the next destination for Praet and are also keen on his team-mate Andersen.





It had been claimed that Arsenal had lodged a combined bid to land Praet and Andersen from Sampdoria in the summer transfer window.







However, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Arsenal have yet to table a bid to snare Praet away from Italy during the close season.



It is claimed the Gunners have identified Praet as an option in their long list of possible targets, but they have not made an official offer to Sampdoria yet.





The 25-year-old is valued in the region of €25m by the Italian club.



And it remains to be seen whether Arsenal are willing to step-up their chase for Praet by making a concrete offer to Sampdoria.



Praet has been capped three times at senior level by Belgium.

