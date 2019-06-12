XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/06/2019 - 22:39 BST

Aston Villa Making Move For Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips

 




Aston Villa are moving to take Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Villa boss Dean Smith is prioritising a move for a defensive midfielder and has zeroed in on Phillips as the man to come in at Villa Park.

 



Aston Villa, who won promotion through the playoffs in the Championship, now have Premier League cash flowing into the coffers and are ready to pay £14m for Phillips.

It is claimed Leeds could be looking for close to the £20m mark for a player who is 23 years old however.
 


Aston Villa's scouts kept close tabs on Phillips over the course of the season and were impressed with what they saw.



The Premier League new boys believe the Leeds star has big potential and are keen to snap him up.

Phillips came through the youth ranks at Elland Road and is regarded as a key man in Marcelo Bielsa's system.
 


But with cash tight at Leeds after the club missed out on promotion, Aston Villa may be able to convince the Whites to sell.

 