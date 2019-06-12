Aston Villa Making Move For Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa are moving to take Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United, according to the Daily Telegraph.



Villa boss Dean Smith is prioritising a move for a defensive midfielder and has zeroed in on Phillips as the man to come in at Villa Park.











Aston Villa, who won promotion through the playoffs in the Championship, now have Premier League cash flowing into the coffers and are ready to pay £14m for Phillips.



It is claimed Leeds could be looking for close to the £20m mark for a player who is 23 years old however.





Aston Villa's scouts kept close tabs on Phillips over the course of the season and were impressed with what they saw.







The Premier League new boys believe the Leeds star has big potential and are keen to snap him up.



Phillips came through the youth ranks at Elland Road and is regarded as a key man in Marcelo Bielsa's system.





But with cash tight at Leeds after the club missed out on promotion, Aston Villa may be able to convince the Whites to sell.



