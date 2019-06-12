Barcelona Follow Liverpool In Exploring Whether Watford Swoop For Talent Can Be Hijacked

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona are making enquiries for Watford-bound Brazilian youngster Joao Pedro, as they follow in the footsteps of Liverpool and Manchester United in testing the water.



Watford have an agreement in place to sign the youngster from Fluminense for a fee of €2.5m, which could rise up to €7.5m based on his performances in England.











The Hornets scouted and moved for the 17-year-old early and the player is tipped to join the Premier League outfit in January 2020 after he turns 18 later this year.



But Joao Pedro has caught the attention of other clubs and Watford's agreement is not a definitive deal to sign him, but imposes a penalty of €20m on Fluminense if they do not sell him to the Hornets.





Liverpool and Manchester United have been exploring the nature of Watford's agreement for Joao Pedro and, according to Catalan daily Sport, Barcelona have now joined the Premier League pair.







The 17-year-old broke into the Fluminense first team earlier this year and has already netted three top flight goals for the club in four appearances.



He is considered one of the rising young talents of Brazilian football and even before officially joining Watford, there is further interest in him.





Barcelona have made contact with the player's entourage to further explore whether the deal with Watford could be cancelled.



And it is claimed the Catalan giants have been given encouragement.

