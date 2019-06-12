XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

12/06/2019 - 10:08 BST

Bayern Munich Could Rival Arsenal For Yannick Carrasco As Leroy Sane Swoop Stalls

 




Arsenal target Yannick Carrasco has emerged as an alternative for Bayern Munich to Manchester City star Leroy Sane.

Sane has been identified by Bayern Munich as their top summer target and the club have been working on convincing the player to return to Germany ahead of next season.  

 



Manchester City have also been in talks with the winger over a new contract and Bayern Munich are aware of the kind of money they would have to put in to get the deal over the line.

With little progress made in their pursuit of Sane, Bayern Munich have already prepared a shortlist of alternatives and according to German magazine Sport Bild, Carrasco is one of the names they are tracking.
 


The Belgian winger joined Chinese side Dalian Yifang in February last year, but is desperate to return to European football this summer.



Arsenal have been in talks with the player and the Chinese side over taking him to England, but they could now face competition from Bayern Munich.

The Chinese outfit value him at €30m and Bayern Munich are considering signing him as an alternative to Sane, who is likely to be a much more expensive buy.
 


Paris Saint-Germain star Julian Draxler is also one of the names on Bayern Munich’s shortlist of targets if they fail to sign the Premier League star.   
 