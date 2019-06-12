Celtic Priced Out Of Swoop For Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic have been priced out of a move for Reading defender Liam Moore, it has been claimed.



The Bhoys are looking to bolster their defensive options over the summer transfer window and have been linked with a host of players.











Reading star Moore has been mooted as being of interest to the Scottish champions, but the Royals' demands for the 26-year-old appear to have been an issue.



According to former Reading Chronicle journalist Courtney Friday, Celtic have been priced out of signing Moore this summer.





It is unclear how much the Royals wanted for the Leicester City youth product, but the sum appears to have forced Celtic to look elsewhere.







Moore made 38 appearances in the Championship for Reading over the course of the season, wearing the captain's armband.



The defender has now clocked over 130 appearances for the Royals since joining the club from Leicester in 2016.





Moore has been capped by England up to Under-21 level.



