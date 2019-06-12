Champions League Club In Talks With Arsenal Target Yannick Carrasco

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal target Yannick Carrasco has been in talks with a Champions League club with regards to a summer move away from Dalian Yifang.



The Belgian winger is desperate to return to Europe after spending 18 months in the Chinese Super League and a number of clubs are interested in signing him.











He claimed last week that an offer is on his table and his representatives have been in talks with a club over a summer move away from China for him.



Arsenal are interested in snapping him up as part of their recruitment plans and there were suggestions the Gunners were the club who are actively in negotiations for Carrasco.





But according to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, the Belgian’s representatives are in fact in negotiations with a Champions League over their client’s potential transfer.







It has been claimed that the unnamed club are a regular feature in the Champions League and are interested in getting their hands on Carrasco this summer.



Arsenal have been out of the Champions League over the last two years and will again play Europa League football next season.





Bayern Munich have also reportedly identified the player as an alternative target to Manchester City star Leroy Sane.

