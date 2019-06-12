Claim From Italy: Tottenham Poised To Submit Bid For Lazio Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to table a bid for Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, who has also been on Arsenal’s radar.



The Albanian goalkeeper’s stock has risen in European football due to his consistent performances at Lazio and he has been linked with a Premier League move in the past.











Several top clubs have been keeping tabs on the 24-year-old’s development and Lazio are aware that they could face a fight to keep Strakosha at the Stadio Olimpico this summer.



Tottenham have been tracking him and it has been claimed that he has been identified as Hugo Lloris’ long terms successor at the club.





And according to Italian outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi, the north London club are putting together a bid to snare the goalkeeper away from Lazio during the summer transfer window.







It has been claimed that Tottenham are ready to slap in an offer of £27.6m with Lazio to push for the signature of the goalkeeper ahead of next season.



The Serie A giants do not want to sell the player and they value the Albanian shot-stopper at €45m (39.4m), which is some distance away from Tottenham’s potential bid.





The figures could change if Strakosha pushes for a transfer and Lazio could agree to sell him for a figure of around €37m (32.4m).



Arsenal have also been keeping tabs on him as they hunt cover for Bernd Leno, but for the moment Tottenham are the ones who have shown more concrete interest in the Lazio number one.

