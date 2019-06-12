Everton Lodge Enquiry For Juventus Striker, Player Not Keen On Leaving Turin

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton have made an enquiry with Juventus over the possibility of signing striker Moise Kean.



The young hitman is rated highly in the corridors of power at Juventus and the club have continued to show faith in him and refuse to let him leave easily.











Lazio have already expressed an interest in Kean and the Rome giants have now been joined by Premier League side Everton.



The Toffees have lodged an enquiry as they attempt to find out the situation around the 19-year-old striker.





However, despite interest from elsewhere Kean's preference remains to stay at Juventus and he is not minded to yet leave Turin.







Kean was handed regular game time by Juventus towards the end of the campaign after being linked with a January move away from Turin in search of minutes on the pitch.



He ended the season with 13 appearances in Serie A to his name, netting an impressive six goals.





Kean featured in eleven of Juventus' last 12 Serie A games and struck against Udinese, Empoli, Cagliari, AC Milan and SPAL.



