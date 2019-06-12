Galatasaray Coach Desperate To Land Everton Star Even Without Toffees Granting Key Demand

Follow @insidefutbol





Fatih Terim is so keen to sign Henry Onyekuru from Everton that Galatasaray are poised to strike another loan deal without a purchase option for the striker, it has been claimed in Turkey.



Onyekuru, who joined Everton from KAS Eupen in Belgium during the summer of 2017, has yet to earn a work permit that would allow him to play in England.











As such, the Nigerian has been forced to go out on loan to Anderlecht and Galatasaray during recent seasons, as he continues to wait for a debut at Goodison Park.



The 22-year-old impressed during his loan stint with Galatasaray this term and the Turkish giants have already initiated talks to extend his loan deal and want a purchase option, which Everton will not grant.





And according to Turkish daily Hurriyet, Galatasary coach Terim desperately wants to retain the services of Onyekuru for another season, even though Everton are not prepared to include a purchase clause.







It is claimed the Turkish giants are prepared to strike a loan agreement with Everton even without a purchase option to extend Onyekuru’s stay in Istanbul beyond the summer.



The striker netted 16 goals and registered six assists for his team-mates in all competitions this season, as Galatasaray clinched the domestic double in Turkey.





Everton have been happy with the development of Onyekuru at Galatasaray and are eager to send him out on loan again.



The Toffees have locked him down to a contract that expires only in 2022.



Onyekuru could add to his 10 caps for Nigeria during the Africa Cup of Nations this month.

