06 October 2018

26 August 2018

12/06/2019 - 10:01 BST

I’m Happy At Chelsea – Blues Star Plays Down Transfer Talk

 




Emerson Palmieri has insisted that he is happy at Chelsea amidst rumours of a potential move to Juventus this summer.

The Italy international ended the season in fine fashion and managed to displace Marcos Alonso in the Chelsea starting eleven after only playing a bit-part role in the first half of the campaign.  

 



The defender’s stock has risen in the market and Maurizio Sarri’s impending move to Juventus has triggered speculation that the Italian champions also want to sign Emerson from Chelsea.

Juventus are reportedly waiting to sell Alex Sandro before making an approach for the Chelsea full-back, but the player stressed that he is very much content at Stamford Bridge for the moment.
 


The Italy international admits that he has heard the speculation over his future, but insisted that he is not thinking about the rumours.



Emerson told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato when asked about his future: “I have a contract with Chelsea where I am happy, especially after the Europa League win.

“For the rest, I have received nothing.”
 


Asked about talk of a potential move to Juventus, Emerson added: “Everyone is saying so, but I have always been a quiet boy.

“I work and I try not to think about these things.”

The defender has a contract until 2022 with Chelsea.   
 