I’m Looking Out For Norwich Fixture – Southampton Star

Southampton shot-stopper Angus Gunn has revealed he will be looking out for the fixture against former club Norwich City when the Premier League fixtures for next season are announced on Thursday.



Gunn, who made the switch to the south coast from Manchester City last summer, slowly established himself as the first-choice option between the sticks towards the end of this term.











The 23-year-old made his Premier League debut against Chelsea in January and went on to become an integral member in the first team squad under Ralph Hasenhuttl.



And following his first full season with the Saints, Gunn is now gearing up for the European Under-21 Championship with the Young Lions in Italy this month.





However, the shot-stopper has revealed he will keep his eyes peeled for the 2019/20 Premier League fixtures to find out when Southampton will visit Carrow Road to play Norwich.







The Englishman joined the Manchester City academy from Norwich at a very young age and also spent a season on loan with the Canaries back in 2017, while his father is a club legend.



As such, Gunn shares a close bond with everyone at Carrow Road and admits he cannot wait to visit the ground, following their “unbelievable” promotion to the Premier League.





“Their season has been unbelievable, and I think the manager has done great”, Gunn was quoted as saying by the Daily Echo.



“They haven’t even bought it [promotion] because they’ve spent under £5 million on the team, so it’s unbelievable.



“It will be a great boost for them and it will be interesting to go back there and it’s going to be an experience I will enjoy.



“You obviously look at the big games and when you go away to the big teams, but I’ll definitely be looking for that game.



“Going home and seeing some familiar faces will be a really nice feeling.”



Gunn notched up 17 appearances in all competitions for Southampton this term.

