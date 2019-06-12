Juventus and Napoli Touch Base With Agent of Arsenal Linked Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus and Napoli have initiated contact with super agent Mino Raiola over the possibility of securing a deal for Arsenal linked centre-back Kostas Manolas.



The 27-year-old Roma defender has been an integral member of the first team at the Stadio Olimpico, since making the switch to Italy from Greek giants Olympiacos in 2014.













However, Manolas has been linked with a move away from the Stadio Olimpico this summer, amidst interest from several potential suitors across Europe.



The defender has a €36m release clause attached to his deal with the Giallorossi and Arsenal have been linked with holding an interest in him.





And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Manolas has also piqued the interest of Juventus and Napoli, who are both keen on launching a move for him this summer.







It is claimed the Italian clubs have initiated contact with super agent Raiola in their quest to snare Manolas away from Roma during the summer transfer window.



As such, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal are willing to step up their chase for Manolas in the coming weeks.





Roma have taken a firm stance with respect to Manolas’ future, as they want the interested clubs to directly trigger the purchase clause by offering €36m in full.



The Greece international has contract with Roma that runs until the summer of 2022.



He went on to make 35 appearances in all competitions for the club this season.

