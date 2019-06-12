Juventus Sporting Director Meets Lyon, Wants To Stay Informed On Tottenham Target Tanguy Ndombele

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has held talks with Lyon over Tottenham Hotspur target Tanguy Ndombele.



The race for the midfielder is heating up, with Tottenham keen to push a deal over the line and having pressed the accelerator to do so.











But Ndombele has a number of admirers, a group that includes Italian champions Juventus, and Paratici has been keen to take the temperature of the situation.



He, according to Sky Italia, held talks with Lyon about Ndombele on Tuesday, while young striker Amine Gouiri was also discussed.





It has been reported Juventus already have a draft contractual agreement in place with Ndombele, however the player prefers a switch to the Premier League.







As such, if Tottenham can reach an agreement with Lyon, Juventus may be powerless to prevent the midfielder moving to north London.



Lyon have been clear that at the right price Ndombele can depart this summer.





But with the player having no shortage of suitors, Tottenham may still have significant work to do to get a transfer over the line.



