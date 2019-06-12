Lazio Look To Southampton Target As Potential Signing Amid Interest In Thomas Strakosha

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio will turn to Southampton target Bartlomiej Dragowski, if they cannot keep hold of Tottenham Hotspur linked Thomas Strakosha.



Spurs have identified Strakosha as a potential signing this summer and have been linked with preparing a bid for the Albania international shot-stopper.











Lazio could face a battle to keep hold of Strakosha, who could be sold if Spurs put in an acceptable bid.



And following interest from the Premier League giants, Lazio have already zeroed in on a target to replace Strakosha, should he leave in the summer transfer window.





According to Italian outlet FantaGazzetta.it, Lazio will turn towards Fiorentina's Dragowski if they are unable to keep hold of Strakosha this summer.







The Italian club are under no pressure to cash in on Strakosha, but Spurs could test their resolve with a tempting offer in the coming weeks.



Dragowski has been tipped as the man identified by Lazio to then come in, after his impressive loan spell at Empoli this term.





However, the Fiorentina shot-stopper has also emerged as a target for Southampton ahead of the upcoming season.



As such, Lazio could face stern competition for his signature in the coming weeks.



La Viola have locked down Dragowski to a contract that runs until 2021.

