Lille Closing Transfer Net Around Former Celtic Loan Star

Timothy Weah, who was on loan at Celtic and has continued to be on the Bhoys' radar, is closing in on a move to Lille after the Ligue 1 club reached an agreement over a fee with Paris Saint-Germain.



The 19-year-old forward spent the second half of last season on loan at Celtic, where he scored four goals in 17 appearances for the club.









Weah has been keen to make the grade at the Parc des Princes, but several clubs have continued to monitor his situation this summer.



He now seems to have been declared surplus to requirements and is set to move to on, but the attacker will not be returning to Celtic.





According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Lille have worked out an agreement with PSG for a fee of €10m and are on the verge of signing Weah on a permanent contract.







They have already five-year deal for the player and Weah will soon travel to Lille to finalise his transfer to the club this summer.



The youngster is considered a bright young talent and Lille are hopeful he will shine for them once he completes the move.





Weah is a United States international and has earned eight senior caps for his country.

