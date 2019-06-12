XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/06/2019 - 12:04 BST

Lyon Join Arsenal and Tottenham In Holding Interest In Serie A Defender

 




Lyon have joined the summer transfer chase for Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Joachim Andersen, it has been claimed.

The Danish defender has been subject to speculation over his future at Sampdoria following an impressive season in the Italian top flight.  

 



He has been extensively linked with a move to the Premier League, with several clubs believed to be keen on snaring him away from the Serie A outfit this summer.

Tottenham have been keeping tabs on the Dane for several months as a successor to Toby Alderweireld, while Arsenal have been looking to include him in a double deal along with Dennis Praet. 
 


But according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, there is now interest from France as Ligue 1 giants Lyon are considering making a move for Andersen ahead of next season.



Lyon are keen to add defensive reinforcements to their squad and the Sampdoria centre-back has emerged as a possible recruit for the club.

However, it remains to be seen whether they can compete with the financial power of the Premier League clubs to battle for Andersen’s signature.
 


With more clubs entering the fray, Sampdoria are eyeing earning a big fee from the defender’s departure this summer.   
 