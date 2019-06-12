Lyon Join Arsenal and Tottenham In Holding Interest In Serie A Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Lyon have joined the summer transfer chase for Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Joachim Andersen, it has been claimed.



The Danish defender has been subject to speculation over his future at Sampdoria following an impressive season in the Italian top flight.











He has been extensively linked with a move to the Premier League, with several clubs believed to be keen on snaring him away from the Serie A outfit this summer.



Tottenham have been keeping tabs on the Dane for several months as a successor to Toby Alderweireld, while Arsenal have been looking to include him in a double deal along with Dennis Praet.





But according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, there is now interest from France as Ligue 1 giants Lyon are considering making a move for Andersen ahead of next season.







Lyon are keen to add defensive reinforcements to their squad and the Sampdoria centre-back has emerged as a possible recruit for the club.



However, it remains to be seen whether they can compete with the financial power of the Premier League clubs to battle for Andersen’s signature.





With more clubs entering the fray, Sampdoria are eyeing earning a big fee from the defender’s departure this summer.

