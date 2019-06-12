XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

12/06/2019 - 10:34 BST

My Release Clause Is Very High, Want To Succeed At Real Madrid – Tottenham Linked Dani Ceballos

 




Tottenham Hotspur target Dani Ceballos has warned his suitors that he has a massive buy-out clause in his Real Madrid contract and wants to succeed at the club.

The 22-year-old central midfielder played very little football towards the end of last season under Zinedine Zidane and has been linked with an exit from the Bernabeu.

 



Zidane has held discussions with Ceballos over his plans for him going forward.

The Real Madrid midfielder conceded that he did speak to Zidane, but insisted that he does not want to leave the club and wants to be a success at the Bernabeu.
 


Tottenham have been strongly linked with wanting Ceballos, but the player has warned that his release clause is hefty.



"Zidane was very clear with me," Ceballos was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Marca.

"I've accepted his explanations.
 


"I have a contract with a very high release clause.

"I have four years on my contract and I want to succeed at Real Madrid."

Ceballos will be looking to make sure he clocks up regular game time under Zidane as he aims to prove he is worthy of a spot in the Frenchman's Real Madrid side.   
 