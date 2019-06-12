XRegister
06 October 2018

12/06/2019 - 13:36 BST

Rangers Make Key Scouting Appointment

 




Rangers have roped in former Derby County technical analyst Steve Doyle as their lead technical scout as part of their plans to improve their recruitment process.

Steven Gerrard is likely to be given funds to improve the Rangers squad this summer in order to equip them to compete with Celtic for the league title next season.  


 



But Rangers are also carrying out changes in the background to further improve the club’s ability to find and identify the right kind of players who could come in and help improve the team.

Doyle has been roped in as their lead technical scout and his new job will focus on video scouting, while he will report to head of scouting Andy Scoulding.
 


The Rangers head scout has expressed his delight at the club getting Doyle on board because of his experience and believes he will improve the club’s recruitment process.



Scoulding told the club’s official website: “As a department our job is to provide the manager with options and the Director of Football with a body of evidence as to why an individual can come in and play and win for Rangers Football Club.

“Steve’s addition reinforces and improves our ability to do just that.
 


“His skillset and experiences made him a standout choice and I’m hugely excited we have been able to secure his services.

“He will work closely with our scouts and data scientist and I’m positive he will make a big contribution to the club going forwards.”

Doyle spent more than 12 years at Derby County, where his most recent role was being the first team opposition analyst under Frank Lampard.   
 