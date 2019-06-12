Rangers Set To Send Winger Out On Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers are poised to send winger Glenn Middleton on loan to English League One side Doncaster Rovers, according to the Daily Record.



Middleton had a breakthrough campaign at Ibrox under Steven Gerrard in the recently concluded season, with the Gers boss wasting no time in promoting him to the first team.











But Gerrard is keen to make sure Middleton plays regular first team football in the forthcoming campaign and appears to believe he will not be able to hand it to him at Ibrox.



As such he has sanctioned a switch for the winger to England, where he will turn out in the third tier for Doncaster.





The deal would be intended to last for the whole season, but it has been claimed Rangers will review the loan in January.







He clocked 28 appearances across all competitions under Gerrard at Rangers over the course of the season.



And Middleton also chipped in with five goals.





Doncaster finished sixth in League One, reaching the playoffs, but were knocked out by Charlton Athletic.



Rangers sent midfielder Greg Docherty on loan to League One this term, where he turned out for Shrewsbury Town.



