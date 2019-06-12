Sion Like A Small Liverpool – Former Reds Defender Prepares For Coaching Challenge

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool defender Stephane Henchoz has compared Sion to the Reds, as he prepares to take up the role of coach of the Swiss club this summer.



Henchoz has been announced as the successor to Murat Yakin at Sion, as they aim to finish better than the recently concluded season in the Swiss top flight.













The former Liverpool defender takes over at Sion after a debut season as coach in the top flight with boyhood club Neuchatel Xamax, where he started his playing career.



And ahead of his imminent first day in charge at Sion, Henchoz has compared the Swiss club to his former club Liverpool.





The former Swiss international admitted he is fascinated to join Sion and likened the French-speaking region of Switzerland to Merseyside, where people are very passionate about football.







“That's me, [I’m fascinated to join Sion]”, Henchoz told Swiss daily Blick.



“It is the only club in French-speaking Switzerland where it has a real passion for football.





“Sion is something like a small Liverpool because people live football here.”



Henchoz spent six seasons at Anfield, and won several trophies, including the UEFA Cup and FA Cup in 2001 as part of a remarkable cup treble.



He also earned 72 caps for Switzerland, while also making appearances for his country during Euro 1996 and 2004.

