Watford Push To Sign Belgian Top Flight Midfielder

Watford are interested in signing Gent midfielder Birger Verstraete during the summer transfer window, it has been claimed.



The 25-year-old has impressed since joining Gent in January 2017 and has been performing consistently in the Belgian top tier in recent seasons.













A defensive midfielder by trade, his ability to shield the backline has piqued the interest of several clubs and he has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer.



According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Watford are pushing forward with an attempt to sign the midfielder from Gent during the ongoing transfer window.





The Hornets recruitment department have carried out checks on Verstraete and his ability to make the step up and perform in the Premier League.







Watford are happy with what they have seen of him and the club are now keen to take him to Vicarage Road during the summer transfer window.



Verstraete also has the ability to add goals from midfield and netted five times for Gent last season.





He also made his international debut for Belgium last year.

