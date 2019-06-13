Agents of Liverpool Linked Lorenzo Insigne Working Overtime To Find Club For Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





The agents of Lorenzo Insigne, who has been linked with Liverpool, are working on finding a club that can agree on a deal with Napoli for his departure this summer.



Insigne has established himself as one of the mainstays in the first team at Napoli, since joining from fellow Italian club Pescara in 2012.













The 28-year-old maintained his impressive form during the recently concluded season, after directly contributing to 20 goals in all competitions for Napoli.



Insigne has regularly been linked with a move away from Napoli, with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool having been mooted as suitors; the Reds are even claimed to have had a bid rejected earlier this year.





And according to information on Italian radio station Radio Crc's Si gonfia la rete programme, Insigne’s agents are looking for clubs who can strike a deal with Napoli this summer.







The attacker is expected to be sold if an acceptable bid arrives as the Italian club continue to chase the signatures of James Rodriguez and Hirving Lozano.



Napoli however are claimed to value the attacker at €80m.





It is unclear if Liverpool will come back to the table for Insigne and would be willing to pay the level of fee Napoli are looking for.

