Arsenal Keen On Brazil Under-17 Star, Could Soon Make Bid

Arsenal are keen on Flamengo talent Reinier and could soon slap in an official bid to take him to the Emirates Stadium.



The Brazil Under-17 captain has caught the eye of the Gunners' scouts and is now firmly on the Premier League side's radar.











Arsenal are captivated by Reinier and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, could soon put in an offer for the player.



Just 17 years old, the attacking midfielder has been pulling up trees for Brazil at Under-17 level and big things are expected of him in the coming years.





It is unclear how much Arsenal would have to pay to secure Reinier's services.







But other clubs are sure to have taken note of a player who has notched five goals in nine caps for Brazil's Under-17 side.



Reinier is due to turn 18 years old in January 2020, meaning that may be the date he makes the move to Europe, if Flamengo agree to sell.





Flamengo currently sit in third place in the Brazilian Serie A standings.



